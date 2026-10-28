Q2 Billings Area Weather: Pleasant weather on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Expect dry weather through Friday as upper-level winds shift to the southwest as an area of strong low pressure builds along the West Coast and high pressure nudges in from the east. Daytime highs will range from the mid-50s to low 60s on Wednesday, but a backdoor cold front dropping down from Canada Thursday morning will knock daytime temperatures down to near seasonal on Thursday afternoon and maybe slightly cooler than normal on Friday.

By late Friday into Saturday, several disturbances moving into the area will bring snow showers back to the western mountains and maybe light rain to the lower elevations. It will be breezy at times, though high winds are not anticipated. High temperatures will generally stay in the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead, unsettled weather could return Sunday into early next week as some models show a broad trough and low-pressure system moving inland across the Rockies. If this pattern holds, expect cooler temperatures and a chance of lower-elevation rain and mountain snow across parts of the region by the end of the weekend into Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com