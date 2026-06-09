Q2 Billings Area Weather: Periodic showers and thunderstorms this week

BILLINGS — A cold front will push through on Tuesday, bringing breezy to windy conditions with gusts out of the west between 20-30 mph across much of the region, while gusts between 40-50 mph will be possible over the higher elevations of the Beartooth Mountains. The front will also bring a chance for showers and weak thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While the threat for severe storms is low, it's still entirely possible that a few strong storms could pop up, especially in extreme eastern-northeastern MT. Gusty, erratic winds and small hail will be the main concerns with any storms that do develop. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s west to low 80s east.

While the lower elevations will see rain starting Tuesday, cooler air will drop snow levels down to about 8,000 feet at times and bring snow to mountain areas, which could impact travel along the Beartooth Highway and the Bighorns. Plan ahead and drive safe!

Behind the front, winds will increase across the region on Wednesday, with gusts between 30-40 mph out of the west-northwest, with the strongest expected across the western foothills where periodic gusts could crack 50 mph, especially from Big Timber to Harlowton. A chance for showers and weak thunderstorms remains in the forecast, mainly across southern MT and northern WY and, to a lesser extent, over the plains of southeastern MT. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 50s west to upper 60s east.

Another disturbance is forecast to move through on Thursday, keeping the chance of precipitation, especially in the morning. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s, ahead of another system that looks to move into the region on Saturday into early Sunday, with more rain in tow. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, then mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com