Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy, seasonably warm and dry on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Tuesday brought brighter and warmer weather to much of Montana and Wyoming with a small ridge of high pressure overhead. Several disturbances will be moving our way in the short term and the long term, and that will change our weather even before the weekend arrives. We can expect a more clouds by morning, but we'll stay dry and mild with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

Although isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as the first wave moves over the northern Rockies, most of our region will stay dry and warm with more clouds than we had Tuesday. A second wave will pack more of a punch on Thursday and that will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms to our region both in the morning and the afternoon.

A much larger trough of low pressure will move our way this Friday through the weekend, and that will drastically change our weather. We can expect warm temperatures on Friday, but we'll have increasing clouds and a chance of showers. We'll cool much further both Saturday and Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms. They will be more likely on Saturday than Sunday for most of us.

That large trough of low pressure will help drop temperatures from the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday down to the 70s on Saturday and the upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday. The storm will be on its way out on Monday, and we can expect decreasing clouds with a bit of a warmup. Next Tuesday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.