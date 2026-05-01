Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Saturday

BILLINGS — The month of May began in a quiet and warmer way for Montana and Wyoming with a ridge of high pressure in control overhead. We'll have a mostly clear sky tonight, but a cold front is approaching from southern Canada at this time. Lows won't fall too far on Saturday morning, ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s with light wind.

As the Canadian cold front moves over the northern Rockies from north to south, we'll have increasing clouds on Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures won't fall too far, however. We'll have isolated showers and thunderstorms from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, but only small amounts of rain are expected. Just keep an eye to the sky if you're out!

Another colder surge of air will push over Montana next Monday and Tuesday. We will have stronger wind, colder air, and a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will fall from the 70s over the weekend to the mid 60s on Monday and near 60 on Tuesday. We'll have a break Wednesday, with more showers possible next Thursday.