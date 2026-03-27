Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy and much warmer than average on Saturday

BILLINGS — Our sky cleared last night, and that led to a cold start on Friday in Montana and Wyoming with 20s, teens and a few single digits for lows. Our mostly sunny to sunny afternoon sky led to a rapid warming of our temperatures, though, with high climbing above average. We'll have a few clouds tonight, and they'll help keep Saturday's morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy days for most of our viewing area with a ridge of high pressure to our south. We won't have a lot of wind on Saturday, but breezy to locally windy weather will pick up again on Sunday in advance of another storm. We'll have a chance for rain on Monday, and the cold front could cool us enough for some overnight snow.

Most of the snow will fall in the mountains late Monday and early Tuesday, but small amounts could fall in lower elevations for a short time. Tuesday will be much cooler with a lot of clouds and breezes, but it will be dry for most of us. Late showers will be possible next Wednesday, but we'll have better chances for additional rain and mountain snow on Thursday and Friday.