Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our warming trend has only just begun this weekend

BILLINGS — The last few days of the week were unseasonably cool and winter-like in Montana and Wyoming, but spring sprung back on Saturday with sunshine, moderate breezes, and a return to seasonable temperatures. We'll have a mostly clear, quiet, and cool night with lows from the mid 20s to the mid 30s Sunday morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Rockies Sunday through next Tuesday, and highs will rise into 70s on Sunday, near 80 on Monday, and the lower 80s on Tuesday. We can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a few records likely threatened by Tuesday. That won't last very long, however.

A Pacific storm will push into our region by Wednesday afternoon, and we'll have PM rain and mountain snow with the wind increasing. We'll have much stronger wind and much cooler air on Thursday with rain and mountain snow. A few lower elevation areas will have a chance for snow, too. We'll stay cooler than average through Saturday.