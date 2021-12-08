Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our temperatures are like a flag... rising with the wind

BILLINGS — Winds will increase Tuesday night. But many of the strongest gusts to 60+ mph near Livingston, and 40 to 50 mph around Harlowton, Big Timber and the surrounding counties will happen after midnight.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday as highs reach the 40s. This should limit the amount of blowing snow. A cold front moves through Wednesday evening, bringing rain and mountain snow Wednesday evening. Through the night, the lower elevations will switch over to a mix of rain and snow.

Accumulations will be light. Temperatures will slide back to the 30s for highs Thursday and 20s/30s for Friday. Lows will be mainly in the teens, but the pattern is dry.