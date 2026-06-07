Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our stormy Sunday will give way to a quieter Monday

BILLINGS — Right on schedule, strong to severe thunderstorms rumbled over many parts of central and eastern Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Golf ball-sized hail was observed with some of the storms, and 3" diameter hail fell in Carter County. Thankfully the severe weather will quickly leave our region late this evening, and our weather will be much quieter as well as cooler than average.

Monday will be a partly cloudy and fairly quiet day for our region, and it will also warm back to seasonable levels. It won't stay quiet for very long, however, as several more areas of low pressure will swing over the northern Rockies over the course of the next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring additional showers and thunderstorms, and we'll have more wind Wednesday and Thursday, too.

At this time, Friday looks to be a quieter weather day for most of us, although more rain showers will start pushing into the northern half of the state late in the day. Yet another trough of low pressure will push over Idaho, Montana and Wyoming next weekend, and it will likely bring another few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms. This unsettled weather will also keep us seasonable.