Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more pleasant day before rain chances return

BILLINGS — Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with mild temperatures as a Pacific trough splits, sending half its energy down the West Coast and the rest across southern Canada. Rain should stay away from our area. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

Winds shift and begin to flow in from the southeast Wednesday night, bringing just enough moisture to set up a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over southern Montana and northern Wyoming into Thursday. Meanwhile, an upper low drifting east from California will bring an increasing opportunity for afternoon and evening thunderstorms to those areas throughout Thursday. Though wind shear will be robust, low instability will keep the potential for severe weather to a minimum for now.

A warm surge of moisture riding along the southeast winds will push daytime temperatures mostly into the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday and Friday, but a few locations could reach into the low 80s.

The weather pattern turns very active on Friday. Atmospheric moisture will spike to over double the seasonal average. Severe storm risk looks low overall due to weak wind shear, but Friday is our best shot for these storms to develop. This is something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans Friday afternoon. Most of the Q2 forecast area has a greater than 50% chance of getting at least a half-inch of rain from Friday through Saturday night. The highest odds for an inch or more are in the northeast.

Latest model trends show a slower departure of the upper low, keeping rain chances in place over eastern Montana on Sunday.

Models are also now showing chances for light snow in the western mountains above 10,000 feet Friday night into Sunday. If you plan to head that way this weekend, be sure to stay informed of the latest forecasts and be prepared for wintry conditions.

The low slides out by Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds in behind it, bringing a dry start to the week. Highs pull back to around 70 degrees over the weekend, then warm right back into the mid-to-upper 70s and maybe low 80s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com