Q2 Billings Area Weather: Off-and-on rain and thunderstorms through Tuesday

BILLINGS — Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday as a shortwave trough and trailing cold front sweep across northeast and east-central MT. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for severe storms Monday afternoon into the evening across central MT, with gusty winds (the main threat), hail, and periods of heavy rain possible. Daytime highs will be mainly in the low to mid-80s.

Several disturbances will move through on Tuesday, keeping a chance for widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for one more day. While a few strong storms will be possible, the threat of severe weather will be low. It will cool down slightly on Tuesday behind the cold front, with daytime highs mainly in the low 80s.

Conditions will warm up and stay mainly dry starting in the middle of the week as a ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the region as the week progresses. This will push temperatures back into the lower 90s as early as Thursday and last until at least Saturday.

Some models are hinting at a shift back to a cooler and wetter pattern on Sunday and into early next week. Something to keep an eye on.

Nightly lows will be in the 50s through the middle of the week, then 50s and 60s in the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com