Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as warm on Saturday with light PM rain showers

BILLINGS — We ended winter and began spring on record-breaking notes in Montana and Wyoming on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, both Miles City and Sheridan had their earliest 80 degree temperatures, and Billings joined that club on Friday. Breezes and a few clouds will keep overnight lows mild again Saturday, with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday will remain warmer than average, but an approaching cold front will not only cool our highs in Montana, but will bring more gusty wind and a chance for light rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Wyoming will likely stay warmer with more gusty wind than rain. Highs will range from mainly 60s in Montana to 70s and lower 80s in northern Wyoming.

We will cool further on Sunday after the passage of that cold front, but we'll also have fewer clouds and moderate breezes. We can expect increasing clouds early next week ahead of another storm system which will bring chances for rain showers and mountain snow Wednesday and early Thursday. We'll cool to seasonable by Thursday and Friday.