Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mother Nature will bring sun & warmth on Mother's Day

BILLINGS — Much like this past Thursday, another line of rain showers and thunderstorms moved over central and eastern Montana and Wyoming on Saturday. The active weather will persist through the early evening, and the clouds and storms will fall apart after sunset. Lows on Sunday morning (Mother's Day!) will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Mother Nature will deliver her own Mother's Day gift on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and much warmer temperatures with light to moderate breezes. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. We'll have a few more clouds on Monday as a small wave passed by, but stronger breezes will also push our high temperatures a few degrees higher, too.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler, but still over 10 degrees warmer than average. Monsoon moisture combined with a Pacific trough will try to move over our region on Wednesday. We'll be much warmer ahead of that, and we'll be well into the 80s, but the clouds may prevent us from reaching 90. Thursday will bring more rain, and we'll have late-week wind.