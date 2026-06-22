Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer weather for us on Tuesday

BILLINGS — The first Monday of the new summer season was an unsettled one for the eastern half of Montana and much of Wyoming. We had plenty of clouds, areas of rain and a few severe thunderstorms. The stormy weather will end tonight, and it will be a little cooler Tuesday morning, but still comfortable. Lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer day with light to moderate breezes. Highs will rise above average, ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. A small wave of energy will bring more clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will stay above average despite the clouds.

Thursday will bring cooling with more clouds and a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. As Friday and this upcoming weekend arrive, a much larger trough of low pressure will arrive from the Pacific. We will have areas of rain and thunderstorms this weekend and next Monday, with highs falling from the 70s into the upper 50s and 60s.