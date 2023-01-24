Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly cloudy, Chance of PM snow

BILLINGS — It will be cloudy but dry through early afternoon before a shortwave disturbance caught up in the northwest flow moves through bringing a chance for more snow especially in the Beartooths, Absarokas, Pryors and Bighorns where several inches could fall. Daily snow showers will be possible through the rest of the work week.

A strong winter system is expected to move through by Saturday with widespread snow and colder air in tow. The snow showers associated with this system could come as early as Friday afternoon with heavy snow possible through Saturday morning. Too early to say for such how much snow will fall, but a blend of models is pushing for several inches in Billings and areas west and south. We'll have a better handle on it as we get closer to the weekend. Stay tuned.

Winds will have a chance to pick up again on Thursday with gusts over 40 mph from the Beartooth Foothills to Billings to eastern Montana.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through Friday, 10s/20s on Saturday then single digits/10s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s tonight through Thursday night, single digits/10s on Friday night then single digits/below zero across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

