BILLINGS — We had a lot of clouds over most of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, but they didn't yield much snow or rain. Those same clouds also kept afternoon highs below average after a chilly morning. We can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with a return of chilly morning lows, and isolated light snow showers will fall mainly over far southwestern Montana. Lows will range from the mid 10s to the mid 20s Friday morning.

A large trough to our south combined with a smaller, colder low over southern Canada will bring a moderate one-two punch to the northern Rockies on Friday and Saturday. The storm to our south will push moisture our way, and the low to the north will cool us even more. The best chance for snow over southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, but lower elevation snow should be light.

Sunday and Monday will be quieter for most of us, with cool highs and only a few light snow showers. A third fast-moving trough will bring more gusty wind Tuesday and Wednesday, and that will help warm us closer to average. A fourth, larger trough from the Pacific Northwest will also be moving our way by the middle of next week, and it may bring a better chance for snow and rain showers by next Thursday, but there is time for that to change.