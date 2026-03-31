Q2 Billings Area Weather: More unsettled weather is coming

BILLINGS — Watch out for wet and slushy roads Tuesday as the snow lingers through the day, especially over the mountains and foothill areas. The mountains are expecting between 6–12 inches, while 2-6 inches could fall in the higher foothills. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Confidence is building that a deep upper low will move across southern MT and northern WY, impacting the area Thursday into Friday. There could be just enough instability that a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. With ample wrap-around moisture expected to push across the region, there is a good chance of heavy snow in the mountains and rain and snow in the lower elevations. There is still uncertainty on snow totals at the moment, as numbers will depend on the track of the low, but a few feet of snow will be possible in the mountains, while several inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. Be sure to monitor the latest updates in the forecast if you plan to commute those days.

High pressure aims to return Saturday into Sunday, bringing drier and warmer conditions for what should be great weather for Easter weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com