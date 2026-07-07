Q2 Billings Area Weather: More strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

BILLINGS — Chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening as another disturbance moves through. If you are in south-central MT, the storms should be fairly short-lived. However, folks in southeastern MT and north-central/eastern WY should keep an eye out for longer-lasting, stronger storms. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) in central MT to a Slight Risk (2/5) in far eastern-southeastern MT, with wind, hail, and heavy rain being the main concerns. There will be ample moisture to tap into, so there is also a Marginal Risk for localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late Tuesday in a portion of northeast Montana, including Dawson, Garfield, and Wibaux counties in the Q2 viewing area.

Look for another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a few storms potentially turning severe that could produce erratic winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. It will be hotter on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Those temperatures will hold over into Thursday as well.

Speaking of Thursday, the storm chances will begin to shift east, focusing primarily over eastern Montana, due to daytime heating.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, high pressure will dominate, bringing dry conditions (wildfire/grassfire concerns will be heightened) and a significant jump in temperatures, with daytime highs soaring into the 90s and lower 100s, peaking on Saturday and Sunday. Record temperatures will definitely be possible. Nighttime lows will also be mild, mainly in the 60s and lower 70s. This combination of scorching days and warmer nights will push heat risks up across the region. Take the necessary precautions to stay cool!

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com