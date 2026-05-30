Q2 Billings Area Weather: More rain and thunderstorm chances on a mild Sunday

BILLINGS — We waited all week, but the storm which took its own sweet time moving over Montana and Wyoming finally arrived on Saturday, delivering areas of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms. Billings had one mid-afternoon storm which delivered an inch of rain in less than an hour, around 0.90" of which fell in 15-20 minutes, causing some streets to flood on the west side of town.

We will have another chance for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, but it will likely be more rain and rain shower activity and fewer storms in Billings itself. Thunderstorms will be more likely to the east and north of Billings. We'll quiet down by late in the day, but highs will remain well below average in the 50s and lower 60s. Be sure to stay safe while driving, but this rain is great to get.

Monday will start in a quiet way, but we'll have isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. We can also expect scattered rain showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, but our highs will also climb back into the seasonable 70s. Thursday looks like the most likely day for more rain and thunderstorms next week, and we'll start to dry out and warm up by next Friday and Saturday.