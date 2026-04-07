Q2 Billings Area Weather: More gusty wind on Wednesday and cooling to seasonable

BILLINGS — An approaching cold front from Canada increased the wind and temperatures in Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. Overnight tonight and early Wednesday the colder air will arrive, and a few light rain and snow showers will fall, mainly over the higher terrain. We won't completely lose the wind, and lows Wednesday morning will be in the 20s and 30s.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with more gusty wind, but the wind won't be as strong on Wednesday as it was on Tuesday. Highs will be 10-20 degrees cooler, too. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds at times both Thursday and Friday with weaker wind, and after bottoming out on Thursday, highs will rise above average on Friday.

Saturday will be another peak in our high temperature despite increasing clouds. We will have highs in the 60s and lower 70s with a slight chance of rain showers. Another storm system arrive on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will once again fall into the 60s, and then the 50s by Monday with good chances for valley rain and mountain snow both days.