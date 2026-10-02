Q2 Billings Area Weather: More clouds on Saturday, but also warmer than average

BILLINGS — Our first Friday of October certainly didn't look or feel like autumn in Montana and Wyoming, with highs from 5-15 degrees above average. A moisture-starved cold front will continue pushing over the northern Rockies through early Saturday morning, so we'll cool a bit as the weekend begins. We'll have a mostly clear sky with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Rockies this weekend. Saturday will be a cooler day than Friday in the wake of the cold frontal passage, and we'll have more clouds in the sky. Highs will still remain a handful of degrees above average, in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer for everyone with highs climbing 5-10 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will stay in control of our weather for most of the upcoming week, too. We'll have a few more clouds on Monday, but it will also be warmer than Sunday under that ridge. A trough of low pressure will sag southward the middle three days of next week, and we'll have some breezes, but it will stay warm. Next Friday will likely be a windier day.