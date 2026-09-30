Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild, dry conditions through early next week

BILLINGS — A disturbance sliding across southern Canada will push a cold front through the area on Wednesday, continuing breezy conditions. Winds turn northeasterly during the afternoon with gusts of 15 to 30 mph, especially to the west, north, and east. Precipitation chances remain very low, though a few light showers could pop up Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning in our north-northeastern counties. The front will also help knock temperatures down a few degrees, but daytime highs will stay mostly warmer than normal for the last day of September, with temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the coolest in the north.

Expect mainly cloudy skies on Thursday, but some sunshine could break through during the afternoon. Light showers will be possible to the north and east of Yellowstone County. The mountains may even get a little rain. Highs on Thursday will be cooler, ranging from the upper 50s east to upper 60s west, with chilly overnight lows.

Friday brings a quick warm-up into the upper 60s to mid-70s due to brief ridging and downslope winds. Another backdoor cold front drops in from Canada Friday night, cooling things down again on Saturday. While mostly dry, this front could trigger a few brief showers in the east Saturday morning.

High pressure builds back in across the region over the weekend and into early next week, so expect a warm, dry stretch, with highs possibly pushing into the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week and through the weekend, confidence is high that warm, dry weather will stick around as high pressure remains anchored over the western United States.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com