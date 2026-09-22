Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild; chance of rain this evening into early Wednesday

BILLINGS — We're into the final hours of summer as fall arrives Tuesday evening at 6:05 PM!

Like Monday morning, some areas could wake up to dense fog Tuesday morning, especially in and around Billings. Be prepared for patchy fog that could reduce visibility during your morning commute.

Models agree on a shortwave crossing the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday, offering the week's best chance of precipitation for southern MT and northern WY. Showers and storms will pass through quickly. Because the system is moving so fast, most of the rain will clear out of our area by Wednesday afternoon. Instability looks to stay low, so the chance for strong thunderstorms will be minimal. If any storms do develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the main threats would be gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and small hail.

Wednesday afternoon through Friday will stay mainly dry. Expect gusty winds to pick up along the foothills west of Billings on Friday as a system deepens over the Pacific Northwest.

For the weekend, models are now pushing that system farther north, so that should lessen the chance of stronger winds on Saturday. Still, a blend of models still shows gusts over 40 mph possible along foothill areas. Another shortwave could push through Wyoming by Friday afternoon and bring a better chance for moisture. Something to keep an eye on.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week, topping out in the mid-70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming into the upper 70s to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will sweep through late Friday night or early Saturday morning, cooling daytime highs down into the low to mid-70s across the weekend.

Taking a preliminary look into next week, some models have the area remaining in an active weather pattern early next week, with several disturbances moving through, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com