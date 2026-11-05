Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and mainly dry over the next 7 days

BILLINGS — Some locations could be waking up to patchy fog Thursday morning, especially around low-lying areas and river valleys. There's also a chance we could see some patchy fog late Thursday night into early Friday morning, especially around Miles City. We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs ranging mainly from the mid to upper 50s and maybe even the low 60s.

A weak, mostly dry shortwave disturbance will move through the area on Friday, bringing a very slight chance of light snow to our western mountains and maybe even a few rain showers in the lower elevations west of Billings. Winds will also increase around the western foothills starting Friday morning, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible, especially from Big Timber to Harlowton. By Saturday, those gap flow winds could really pick up around the Livingston area, with gusts exceeding 50 mph through Sunday.

It will be warmer over the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday, then mid to upper 60s on Sunday, with some locations even flirting with 70°.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern continues to be rather quiet, although a few weak disturbances could zip through the area, bringing on-and-off light rain showers and breezy conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com