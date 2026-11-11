Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry, Repeat

BILLINGS — An upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate the region through early next week, keeping conditions warmer than average and dry. Look for daytime highs ranging generally from the mid-50s east to mid-60s elsewhere through Friday, turning slightly cooler across the weekend.

It will remain windy in the western foothills on Wednesday, but not as strong as Tuesday, with gusts over 30 mph possible, while gusts over 20 mph will be possible across the rest of the region. Friday into Saturday, high pressure settling over the Dakotas will tighten the pressure gradient across eastern Montana, bringing gusts between 35 and 45 mph, especially in Carter and Fallon counties. Winds will gradually ease on Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week, models are hinting at a pattern change around Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper level trough out of the west moves toward the region. This system brings our next real shot at cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation. Hard to say this far out, though.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com