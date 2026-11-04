Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly quiet and mostly dry through next week

BILLINGS — Some locations could be waking up to patchy fog over the next couple of mornings, especially around river and creek valleys in eastern Montana and north-central Wyoming. Otherwise, a very dry stretch of weather is on the way. Highs on Monday will be mainly in the low to mid-50s under lots of sunshine.

A shortwave disturbance will move through late Thursday into early Friday, bringing a slight chance of light precipitation, mainly to south-central Montana. This will be rain in the lower elevations, but the mountains will receive a little bit of snow. Daytime highs on Thursday will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

High pressure continues to dominate Friday through the weekend, keeping dry conditions locked in. But we start to see the winds pick up across the western foothills during that stretch. Starting Thursday, gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be possible. By the end of the weekend, those gusts could reach over 50 mph. Speaking of the weekend, it'll be warmer with highs in the 60s, with a few areas flirting with 70°.

A high-pressure system moving in next week will likely keep warmer and mostly dry conditions in place.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com