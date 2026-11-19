BILLINGS — High pressure will bring calm and mainly dry weather to the region on Thursday, although a few light snow showers could pop up over the southwest slopes of the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains during the afternoon. Meanwhile, a developing surface low pressure system in central Wyoming will kick up east-to-southeast winds across southeast Montana later today, bringing gusts between 25 and 40 mph. Afternoon highs will range mainly from the mid-30s to low 40s through Friday.

A chance for snow will begin to move in for much of the region starting on Friday, but there is still some uncertainty, and potential accumulation totals will depend on the track of these weather systems moving through. Most major models hold off on widespread snow until Friday evening. However, it is possible that precipitation could begin Friday morning across south-central Montana.

The main weather impacts will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure drops down from Canada and taps into the leftover Pacific moisture. The mountains will definitely receive snow (maybe several inches), while the plains will get a rain/snow mix, with most precipitation falling between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. While lower elevations might only see up to an inch of snow (Billings currently has just a 25% chance of getting an inch), the Sheridan area has a 50% to 70% chance, and the nearby Sheridan foothills could see up to a 90% chance. Again, this is all dependent on how the system tracks and evolves.

It will also turn a bit colder, with daytime highs mainly around the mid-30s across the weekend into Monday.

Conditions will dry out on Sunday as the main trough exits toward the Upper Midwest, leaving behind cooler air and just a few lingering light snow showers. A weak upper-level disturbance passing through late Sunday could spin up a few extra snow showers around and west of Billings.

Looking ahead to early next week, another trough may approach the Rockies, though current model trends suggest it won't bring significant weather to our region for now.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com