Q2 Billings Area Weather: It'll feel more like spring than autumn this weekend

BILLINGS — We are in the middle of a fairly progressive weather pattern in the northern Rockies, but it isn't leading to a lot of precipitation. One cold front pushed over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and a second wave of energy is pushing overhead on this Friday, creating more gusty wind and above average temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will remain warmer than average with a mix of clear sky, clouds and light breezes.

Saturday we will have another mix of sunshine and high clouds as the second wave moves past the Rockies, and the wind strengthens again. The strongest wind will be in the northern half of Montana. Most highs will at least 10 degrees warmer than average on Saturday afternoon. A larger trough of low pressure and frontal system will approach on Sunday, bringing more clouds, stronger wind, and even warmer highs than on Saturday.

There will be a slight chance for light rain and mountain snow showers over parts of the southern half of Montana on Monday, but most everyone will stay dry as that third storm moves over the region, and we'll likely feel a cooldown more than any precipitation. After Monday, a much larger ridge of high pressure will begin developing over the Rocky Mountains, and it will likely keep our region warmer and drier than average for November.