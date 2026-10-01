Q2 Billings Area Weather: It will be cooler Thursday, but much warmer Friday

BILLINGS — It will be cooler on Thursday as the area will be behind a backdoor cold front that will knock daytime highs down into the 50s and 60s. The next few nights will be crisp, but nothing too cold.

Disturbances riding zonal flow behind the front will bring chances of light showers north and east of Yellowstone County through Thursday night. It will be cloudy elsewhere.

Downslope winds and brief ridging will warm temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s and maybe some low 80s on Friday, accompanied by breezy, dry westerly winds. A dry cold front arriving from Canada will bring a modest cooldown Friday night into Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday and through the middle of next week, we can expect a dry and warm stretch as strong high pressure builds across the West. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday, then low-to-mid-80s on Monday, which is shaping up to be the warmest day of next week.

Beyond that, models show a bit of uncertainty for Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a decent chance that another weak cold front dropping in from Canada will knock daytime highs down slightly, but confidence remains high that strong high pressure will likely keep temperatures above normal and conditions dry through late next week and possibly into the middle of the month.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com