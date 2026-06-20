Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers & t'storms but dry for many on Sunday

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms have been moving over the southern half of Montana as well as Wyoming much of the day Saturday. This disturbance will continue its eastward trek this evening through the overnight, with a quieting of our weather from west to east from late tonight through Sunday morning. That won't be the end of our rain chances, though.

A compact area of low pressure will push into Montana from Canada Sunday and Monday. Its cold front will spawn another round of showers and thunderstorms, but almost all of it will occur east of the Divide. Overall, the further west you live, the quieter and warmer your weather will be for Father's Day and the first day of summer. Keep an eye to the sky on Sunday!

Wrap-around moisture from this small area of low pressure will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but it will leave the area late in the day. Tuesday will be brighter and warmer, we can expect increasing clouds Wednesday and a few late showers Thursday. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms arrive Friday and Saturday.