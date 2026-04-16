Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated rain & snow showers, a few t'storms possible

BILLINGS — A trough of low pressure brought a rapid change from mild spring to cool winter on Thursday in Montana and Wyoming. We can expect more light rain and snow showers tonight through early Friday, with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warning are currently in effect through 6AM Friday, with over 6 inches of additional snow in the mountains possible. Drive safely!

Isolated rain and snow showers with a few thunderstorms will still be possible through Friday afternoon, and highs on Friday will remain about 10 degrees cooler than average. As that storm departs, a ridge of high pressure will build over the northern Rockies, and we can expect a rapid warming trend from Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s Friday, warming into the 60s Saturday, with 70s and lower 80s after that.

A large West Coast trough of low pressure will split apart early this week into a northern trough to our northwest and a cutoff low to our southwest. By midweek, both troughs will begin their approach toward the Rockies. We can expect increasing clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance for showers late Wednesday. Thursday will be much cooler with more rain and mountain snow for the end of the week. Another roller coaster ahead!