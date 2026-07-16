Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated afternoon showers and t'storms on Friday

BILLINGS — The heat of the day created showers and thunderstorms over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and a few strong thunderstorms took shape, too. We will continue to have shower and thunderstorm activity through the evening, but it will be mild and quiet under a partly cloudy sky by Friday morning. Lows will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

After a fairly quiet morning, we can expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, more likely over the higher terrain, slowly moving out over the valleys. We'll stay above average, however, with highs mainly in the 90s. This weekend looks even warmer with isolated storms, and highs in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s.

A ridge will be in control of the weather of the Rockies and the High Plains for much of this coming week. Despite the ridge being overhead, monsoon moisture will move around that ridge toward our region. We can expect increasing clouds and some cooling next Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning next Tuesday through Thursday.