Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hotter with a chance of severe weather on Thursday

BILLINGS — Thursday brings another chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms, but before that, expect dry and hot conditions with highs in the low to mid-90s. As thunderstorms begin firing up in the west, gusty outflows could spread breezy conditions out ahead of them, creating elevated fire weather concerns across the area.

Moisture surges back into the region on Thursday afternoon, pushing in above-normal atmospheric moisture. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across western and central MT and WY, while the eastern plains should see only isolated activity. A few storms could turn strong to severe (especially west of Yellowstone County), where a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) is in place, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph being the main threat. Periods of heavy rain and small hail will also be possible.

The active weather pattern continues Friday into the weekend as a trough out of the Pacific Northwest crosses northern MT, increasing atmospheric moisture levels even more and keeping scattered afternoon and evening storms in the forecast. Expect a nice break from the hotter temperatures as well, with daytime highs gradually cooling into the mid-70s to low 80s by Sunday.

Models indicate that the unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week, meaning showers and thunderstorms will remain possible as daytime temperatures return to near seasonal or slightly above by the middle of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com