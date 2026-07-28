Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, smoky, and mostly dry this week

BILLINGS — Isolated to scattered showers and a weak storm or two will keep rolling east early Tuesday morning, with more activity popping up through sunrise. A few storms during the afternoon and evening could produce gusty winds up to 50 mph and brief heavy downpours.

Wildfire smoke is still hanging around, cutting down visibility and air quality across southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The thick smoke is actually helping keep high temperatures a few degrees cooler than forecasted, so Heat Advisories have been canceled.

The upper-level pattern is stuck in neutral and aims to keep this stubborn ridge locked in place for the rest of the workweek. That means high temps in the 90s and 100s will stick with us through the end of the month. Some locations could see record temperatures on Saturday.

Expect daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms through the end of the week. Wednesday looks like the best opprotunity for strong to severe storms, especially over southeastern Montana near the Dakotas border, with damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph being the main hazard. Heavy downpours are also possible. A MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) is in place.

Looking ahead to the weekend, models continue to tease a sharp trough capable of breaking down this stubborn heat dome and dragging in noticeably cooler air. A system like this typically packs gusty winds and a decent chance for scattered storms. Following a long stretch of hot, dry weather, those winds and potential lightning strikes could create a sudden spike in fire weather concerns that we'll be watching closely.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com