Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry, and smoky

BILLINGS — Just like Thursday morning, some areas are waking up to showers and even some thunderstorms Friday morning as a weak shortwave continues to work its way through the area. The rain will dissipate from west to east as the day rolls along and should be out of the region by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mainly in the mid-90s to low 100s.

A thermal ridge will dominate the region on Saturday, pushing daytime highs into the triple digits for many locations, especially in Billings in areas east. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect. Billings, Livingston, Red Lodge, Miles City, and Sheridan, WY, are some of the areas that could see record heat for the day. Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan, WY could even see all-time record highs for the month of August. Needless to say, the extreme heat will be a health risk for any outdoor activities. If you do plan to head outside, limit your time, wear loose and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Also, be sure to check on those susceptible to the heat and the elderly.It will also be very dry and windy on Saturday. This, combined with the extreme heat, will elevate fire concerns. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for much of the region Saturday and Sunday. Don't cause a spark!

A weak cold front is forecast to push through late Saturday into Sunday. This will help flatten the ridge some, allowing for a bit of a cooldown on Sunday. It will still be hot, though, with many locations still in the 90s.A stronger cold front is forecast to pass through Sunday night. This one is expected to bring noticeably cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few light showers are possible on Monday.

Unfortunately, the cooler weather won't last, as another ridge is anticipated to move in by the middle of next week, pushing temperatures back into the 90s by Wednesday.

The winds trailing in behind the cold fronts could bring thicker smoke from the western wildfires Sunday into Monday. If this smoke makes its way down to the surface, you can expect a reduction in air quality and visibility at times. This is not definite, but definitely something to keep an eye on.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com