Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and smoky, with a chance of storms

BILLINGS — Weak shortwaves combined with monsoonal moisture will keep a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday. MARGINAL (1 of 5) and SLIGHT (2 of 5) risks for severe storms will be in play across far eastern-southeastern MT on Wednesday. Strong wind gusts in excess of 65 mph will be the main threat, but locally heavy rain and hail will also be possible.

Persistent hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from Oregon and Washington will also continue to influence the region on Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert remains in place to our west and north. Those with respiratory ailments and a sensitivity to smoke should stay indoors. The general population should also limit time outside, especially when engaging in strenuous activity.

The heat peaks on Saturday as moisture dries out, with temperatures pushing well over 100°. Some locations, including Billings and areas east, could see record-breaking heat for the day. If the wildfire smoke lingers, it may keep the temperatures down just a bit.

Winds will increase across the weekend. Combined with the heat and dry conditions, elevated fire weather concerns are expected on Saturday. Don't cause a spark!

A cold front is forecast to move through starting late Saturday night. A secondary, stronger dry front swings through Sunday night, bringing a brief cool down on Monday and Tuesday with highs dropping into the upper 70s to mid-80s. Unfortunately, the passing front could pull in thicker surface wildfire smoke across the area.

Models are showing that temperatures will warm back up into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com