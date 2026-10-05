Q2 Billings Area Weather: High fire danger today; potential record heat

BILLINGS — Get ready for what could be a record-breaking day. The combination of downslope flow, building high pressure, and sunny skies will drive temperatures toward record levels Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will mainly hover around the mid-80s. Billings, Sheridan, Livingston, Red Lodge, and Cody have the best chances of tying or breaking record highs. A blend of models are even suggesting locations from Billings down into NE Wyoming could even crack 90°.

With the unseasonably warm weather teaming with low humidity and gusty west winds of 25 to 35 mph, elevated fire danger will be a concern on Monday, with the greatest concern being along the western foothills, where recent rainfall has been scarce and fuels like dry grass are enough to burn easily. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in that area from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday. Don't cause a spark!

A disturbance passing north through Northern Canada will drag a weak, dry cold front across our region on Tuesday. Don't expect any rain, but the front will shift our winds around to the north and knock temperatures back down into the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas in the low 80s.

High pressure to our southwest will keep plenty of sunshine along with dry and warmer-than-normal temperatures in place Wednesday and Thursday, as daytime highs will be mainly near the mid-70s both days. Expect breezy conditions at times during the afternoon hours.

Looking ahead to late week, Friday is shaping up to be a classic pre-frontal setup as high pressure breaks down ahead of a late-night cold front. Expect temperatures to trend warmer with gusty afternoon winds picking up across the area. Daytime high temperatures will range from the mid-70s to around 80° with dry, breezy conditions. We'll need to keep an eye on Friday for potential fire weather concerns.

Confidence is growing for a noticeable pattern shift for the weekend starting with a cold front late Friday night. Models are strongly leaning toward an upper-level trough digging into the region, with a near-total agreement on much cooler and wetter conditions by Sunday and Monday. If this plays out as models suggest, widespread rain and accumulating mountain snow will be likely. We may even see flurries in Billings. Keep in mind, there still could be slight shifts in the pattern. For now, be sure to monitor the forecast closely, especially if you have weekend plans in the high country.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com