Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is where the biggest threat is Monday

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms are getting an early start across the region Monday. Southeast Montana and especially eastern Wyoming toward the Black Hills of South Dakota have the best potential for damaging winds and hail.

Much of eastern Montana has a very good chance of showers and general thunderstorms as one system exits and a second moves west to east through the rest of the day. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be mainly in the 60s to low 70s.

While the risk of storms reduces through Tuesday, stray showers and thunderstorms will still pop up. Wednesday and Thursday trend warmer hitting the 70s for highs. Don't rule out stray showers and storms, especially Thursday and Saturday, but highs could be 85-90 by Saturday afternoon.

If the current pattern holds, Sunday holds a chance of thunderstorms.