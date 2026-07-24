Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heating up for the weekend

BILLINGS — Get ready for the heat!

A building ridge and shifting winds coming out of the west will push daytime temperatures into the upper 90s to low 100s on Friday, kicking off an extended period of hot weather that is expected to last through next week as model consensus has the ridge holding firm. Expect daily highs to stay mainly well above normal through early August.

Saturday could be a record-breaking day in Billings, with a forecast high of 102°, which would break the record of 98° for that day. The one potential spoiler? Increasing moisture and building convection (rising warm air that will cool and condense) on Saturday could bring just enough cloud cover to keep temperatures down a few degrees. Even so, the Billings record, as well as several other locations, will be in jeopardy.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Watches will be in effect through the weekend. In addition to high daytime temperatures, overnight lows will stay unseasonably warm, providing little relief from the heat. Please take precautions to protect yourself and stay hydrated. Also check on the elderly, those susceptible to the extreme heat, and take care of pets.

After over a week of higher humidity keeping fire danger in check, a major pattern change is underway. The disturbance that moved through on Thursday has depleted the ample moisture, dropping levels down to more seasonal or slightly above. Due to the breezy winds combined with lower humidity percentages dipping as low as the teens, elevated fire weather threats will be an issue through at least Saturday. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will be in effect.

Confidence is increasing that a monsoonal wave will trigger scattered, late in the day high-based thunderstorms on Saturday, but this will be hit-or-miss. A concern for any storms that do develop will be strong winds and lightning. Hence, a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) will be in place.

Hot and mainly dry conditions will continue into Sunday with a lower chance of thunderstorms. A weak backdoor cold front will shift winds, bringing breezy northerly flow to our eastern counties.

Taking a look ahead to next week, daily hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible (very low chance at the moment) as daytime temperatures stay above normal.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com