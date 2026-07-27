Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heat, smoke and isolated thunderstorms. Repeat for the next 7 days.

BILLINGS — Hot temperatures, periodic smoke, and isolated thunderstorm chances will be the main weather themes across much of southern and eastern Montana this week. While most locations remain dry, a daily chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms persists, with the greatest risk for stronger storms and localized heavy rainfall focused over southeastern Montana through the middle of the week. Smoke from western wildfires will continue to affect visibility and air quality at times, while highs remain in the 90s and lower 100s through the end of July.

MONDAY EVENING

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains before drifting east. The strongest storms are expected across far southeastern Montana, where wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible. Smoke remains widespread across the region and may reduce visibility and air quality.

TUESDAY

The weather pattern changes little as high pressure remains firmly established over the Northern Rockies. Highs will again climb into the 90s and lower 100s. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible, especially near the mountains. Most locations remain dry, but any storm could produce brief heavy downpours due to increasing moisture.

WEDNESDAY

Hot weather persists with smoke continuing to drift across the region. Moisture looks to increase over eastern portions of the area, raising the potential for thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain. While storm coverage will remain scattered, stronger cells could generate brief wetting rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

THURSDAY

Very warm temperatures continue with highs remaining well above seasonal averages. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible, particularly across eastern Montana where deeper moisture may support heavier rainfall. Smoke concentrations may fluctuate depending on wildfire activity and prevailing winds.

FRIDAY

The pattern remains largely unchanged with hot temperatures, periodic smoke, and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Eastern portions of the region could continue to see episodes of heavier rain and marginally severe storms if sufficient moisture and instability develop. Localized downpours remain possible beneath stronger thunderstorms.

SATURDAY

Hot conditions are expected to continue into the start of the weekend, although forecast models suggest the potential for a disturbance to approach the region. Thunderstorm chances continue during the afternoon and evening, with smoke still a factor for visibility and air quality.

SUNDAY

There are indications that a stronger weather system could begin weakening the ridge. This could bring cooler temperatures, increased thunderstorm activity, and periods of gusty wind. If this trend develops, fire weather concerns may increase after several days of hot and mostly dry conditions.