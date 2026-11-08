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Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind and unseasonably mild weather on Sunday

Unseasonably mild weather will continue for us during the second week of November
Jason Stiff
Unseasonably mild weather will continue for us during the second week of November
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BILLINGS — The second in a series of disturbances brought gusty wind and mild temperatures to most of Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, with highs 10-15 degrees above average. We can expect a mix of high clouds and clear sky tonight, and enough of a breeze to keep overnight lows warmer than average. Most lows will range from the 30s to the lower 40s, but some upper 20s will be possible.

Our next incoming trough of low pressure and cold front will push over the northern Rockies Sunday and early Monday. Ahead of that cold front we'll have stronger wind and warmer than average highs. A few rain and mountain snow showers are possible in the northwest, but little other precipitation is expected. High Wind Warnings will continue along the Hi-Line through Sunday night.

A couple small waves of energy will bring a few rain and mountain snow showers to the southern half of Montana both Monday and Tuesday, but amounts will be quite light, and most areas will not receive any precipitation at all. Monday will be cooler than Sunday, but still warmer than average. The rest of next week, our weather will be dominated by a strong ridge of high pressure with mild highs.

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