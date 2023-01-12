Q2 Billings Area Weather: Foggy north and east, Another dry day

BILLINGS — It's another foggy start north and east of Yellowstone County this morning as a Dense Fog Advisory remains in place through lunchtime. Visibility could reduce below a quarter of a mile at times. The fog should lighten as the day progresses but could still impact the afternoon drive home, too.

After a bit of a cool down yesterday, daytime temperatures will begin to rise this afternoon heading for our warmest days on Friday and Saturday as we reach into the low 50s. We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine with some clouds mixing in through the weekend. A shift to a more unstable pattern will bring a very slight chance of rain/snow across the weekend into early next week. Outlooks suggest a wetter pattern next week with temperatures returning to more seasonal.

Gap flow winds will begin to increase today along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area with gusts between 40-50 mph possible through Saturday with the strongest being tonight through Friday morning. Breezy conditions can be expected in Billings during the stretch.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30/40s today, 40s/50s Friday and Saturday then 30/40s Sunday through the middle of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s through mid-next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com