Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire weather conditions through Friday

BILLINGS — Critical fire weather conditions are the primary concern Thursday, with gusty winds alongside minimum humidity dropping into the teens and low 20s possible. Southwest winds will be strong, reaching 30 to 50 mph across the mountains and foothills with gusts up to 20 mph extending into the plains, prompting a Red Flag Warning for western and central areas from noon to 9 PM MDT. These elevated fire weather risks will persist through Friday.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system to the west will maintain a southwest flow and a minor 10% to 30% chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, while high pressure to the southeast keeps the east hot, with Friday peaking in the upper 90s near the Dakota border.

The western low will shift into the region by late Sunday through Monday, bringing ample atmospheric moisture and a more widespread (30% to 60%) chance of storms with heavy rain potential, alongside a significant cooling trend with Monday highs dropping into the 70s and low 80s.

Unsettled weather is forecast to linger into the middle of next week, maintaining near-to-below normal temperatures in the 70s and a steady chance of daily rainfall.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com