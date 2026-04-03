Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds, milder and breezy on Saturday

BILLINGS — It was nice to get additional rain and snow in many parts of Montana and Wyoming both Thursday and Friday, but amounts were limited for many of us. We'll have decreasing clouds and snow shower activity from northwest to southeast overnight tonight and early Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will all expire by early Saturday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the northern Rockies Saturday and Easter Sunday, and that will bring quieter weather for most of us, along with more sun than cloud cover and milder temperatures. There will be gusty wind at times on Saturday, but it will be weaker by Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s for most of our area. Have a safe weekend!

We can expect increasing clouds on Monday as the jetstream pushes toward our area, and we'll get both much stronger wind and much warmer temperatures by Tuesday. The rapid warming will only be rivaled in speed by another rapid cooldown on Wednesday as another storm arrives, and we'll have another chance for valley rain and mainly mountain snow. Highs will cool into the 50s.