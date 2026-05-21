Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer clouds and showers overnight, warmer on Friday

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming received welcome rain and mountain snow on Thursday as a cold front and trough of low pressure moved over the northern Rockies. Rain amounts ranged from a few tenths of an inch to over an inch of rain, and it's all needed. That storm is on its way out now, and we'll have decreasing clouds and showers late tonight and early Friday.

Friday will begin in an unseasonably cool, but clear and pleasant way with most lows dropping into the 30s. We can expect increasing clouds and temperatures by afternoon, and highs will return to the seasonable 60s. As the Memorial Day weekend begins, a small disturbance will bring a few clouds Saturday, but we will be warmer with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be around 10 degrees warmer than average, and Sunday will be another 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. Memorial Day Monday will likely be the warmest day of our forecast with highs in the 80s and lower 90s despite increasing clouds. Another trough of low pressure will cool us Tuesday through Thursday with rain showers and thunderstorms.