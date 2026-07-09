Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat heading our way

BILLINGS — Drier air will begin to really impact much of the region on Thursday, but chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening remain in the forecast as a fast-moving shortwave disturbance will zip through from west to east. This will mainly affect the southern mountains, foothills, and far southeastern MT. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for strong to severe storms in Fallon and Carter counties, with gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail the main concerns.

The big weather story continues to be the potentially record-breaking heat this weekend. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday night as a strong ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the region, sending temperatures soaring. Highs on Saturday should climb into the upper 90s to low 100s, with many locations vying to top 100 degrees on Sunday. In fact, some spots could challenge record highs across the weekend and a few all-time record highs on Sunday. Some eastern locations could even top 110 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for dangerous heat and take steps to stay cool and hydrated. Avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon and stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. Check on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions. Make sure pets are taken care of, too.

Unfortunately, the danger doesn't fade after the sun goes down. Overnight temperatures will likely only dip into the 70s, especially in urban areas, giving your body little to no opportunity to cool down. Don't forget, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer, so take this threat seriously!

The heat won't be the only concern this weekend. Very dry air will also settle into the region, with afternoon humidity dropping into the teens across much of the area and even into the single digits near WY, so wildfire and grassfire concerns will be an issue.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures aim to stay above average across the area, but the ridge of high pressure is expected to shift east, allowing daytime highs to cool slightly, though we'll still see highs in the 90s. Monsoonal moisture is also forecast to move in from the southwest, so chances for showers and thunderstorms will return.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com