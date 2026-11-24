BILLINGS — An upper-level low sliding east across southern Canada will help produce strong gap winds across the western foothills on Tuesday, with gusts between 30–50 mph possible. Billings may even feel gusts up to 30 mph at times. Daytime highs will rise to around seasonal in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be rather quiet. However, winds will ramp up again Thursday afternoon into Friday as a shortwave moves across northern Montana, tightening the pressure gradient and bringing a very good chance for gusts up to 60 mph or maybe stronger from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton. Travel could become quite hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles like big rigs, box trucks, and motorhomes. Gusts between 30–50 mph will be possible across the rest of the region on Friday.

As the aforementioned shortwave moves in, precipitation chances will return. The mountains could see significant snowfall Thursday night through Saturday, with up to an 80% chance of at least 12 inches in the Absarokas and Beartooths, while at least 6 inches could accumulate in the Bighorns and Crazies. On Friday, the lower elevations will have a chance for rain, which could turn to a rain/snow mix by Saturday morning.

Daytime highs will gradually get warmer during the week, staying in the 40s before some locations crack the low 50s on Friday, although a few areas may reach that on Thursday. Slightly cooler air will settle in across the weekend, dropping highs back into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com