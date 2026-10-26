Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expect near seasonal temps this week

BILLINGS — Some lingering precipitation is possible over eastern areas Monday morning as an upper low exits the region. Much of this will fall as a rain/snow mix before transitioning to all snow near the Dakota border early this morning. There is also a low chance for patchy freezing drizzle across Fallon and Carter counties through sunrise. Areas of fog are likely Monday morning, particularly along river valleys and in places that picked up recent moisture.

By Monday afternoon, a stronger and fast-moving upper trough will push into the northern Rockies, bringing a more widespread chance of precipitation across much of the region through early Tuesday afternoon. A blend of models shows generally less than 0.10" of accumulation for much of the region, but our western counties could push near 0.25". The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could get a few inches of snow above 7,000 feet, while the Pryors and Bighorns could pick up about an inch. Breezy winds of 25 to 45 mph will accompany the system on Tuesday, with the strongest gusts of 35 to 50 mph expected over the western foothills. Daytime highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s, then mainly 50s on Tuesday.

The weather will be rather quiet Wednesday and Thursday, with a good bit of sunshine and highs generally in the mid-50s.

Heading into the latter half of the work week and through the weekend, weather patterns will shift to a southwesterly flow aloft. On-and-off lower elevation rain and mountain/foothill snow will be possible. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s on Friday, then generally in the mid-50s across the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com