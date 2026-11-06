Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expect mild & mainly dry conditions through next week

BILLINGS — Keep an eye out for patchy fog Friday morning, especially if you're near river valleys or low-lying areas, escpecially around Miles City and Forsyth. This could impact visibility during the morning commute.

High pressure is building in and will keep mainly dry conditions in place through next week, with above-average daytime temperatures staying in place during that stretch. Normal highs for early November usually sit right around 50°; however, we can expect temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Sunday, the ridge of high pressure strengthens even more, pushing daytime highs into the mid to upper 60s, with some areas possibly hitting 70°.

Two quick-moving, dry disturbances passing near the Canadian border will bring strong winds to western parts of our area. The first wave on Saturday will bring gusts up to 40 mph along the Big Timber to Harlowton corridor, while areas around Billings and to the east stay quieter.

Winds turn even stronger on Sunday, with gusts of 50+ mph expected along US-191 on Sunday afternoon, with gusts between 30–40 mph elsewhere. Gap winds near Livingston will also kick up both Saturday and Sunday mornings, likely topping 50 mph at times.

Next week remains calm overall, with mild temperatures, breezy winds, and periodic isolated showers. By the middle of the month, some models point toward a return to cooler, more typical seasonal weather.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com