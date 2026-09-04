Q2 Billings Area Weather: Elevated to critical fire weather conditions Friday

BILLINGS — Expect a hot, dry, and windy Friday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s for many locations, with some of our eastern counties pushing into the upper 90s. Afternoon humidity will stay quite dry, with percentages dipping into the teens and potentially single digits across the eastern plains. Expect wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph, with the highest over the Bighorn Mountains and near the Dakota border. Because of these critical fire conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday for these areas. Don't cause a spark!

On Saturday, conditions will stay warm to hot and dry with lots of sunshine, but some of our western locations could get a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Models still agree that the weather pattern turns much more active later this weekend as that pesky upper low in the west finally moves east across the Rockies and into our region, bringing a gradual cooling trend into next week along with widespread rain and thunderstorm chances, peaking late Sunday night into Labor Day. Atmospheric moisture will jump significantly, raising the potential for heavy rainfall.

Highs on Monday will drop into the lower 70s out west, while eastern areas will hover mainly in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, things look to shift back to a much calmer pattern, although low daily chances for pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will drop closer to (or just below) average, topping out in the 70s to lower 80s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com