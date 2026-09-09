Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, warmer, and windy, then cooler and wetter

BILLINGS — Expect warmer, drier, and breezy to windy conditions (westerly winds gusting between 20 and 40 mph) Wednesday and Thursday, with the strongest gusts hitting the western foothills. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs pushing highs into the mid-80s to low 90s. With low humidity and gusty winds along with the increase in temperatures, fire danger will be high, especially Thursday, when a Fire Weather Watch will be in place for much of the area. Don't cause a spark!

Heading into the weekend, expect a shift toward cooler and wetter conditions as a cold front sweeps through late Thursday or early Friday morning. This will bring much cooler temperatures, with highs dropping from the 60s and 70s on Friday to the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Expect this system to also trigger widespread rain in the lower elevations and the potential for mountain snow. This may impact Beartooth Pass so keep an eye on the forecast if you're planning to head that way this weekend.

With the much colder air moving in, some locations along the foothills could see frost (36°F) by Monday morning, with a lesser chance across the plains.

Temperatures will gradually warm early next week as drier conditions move in.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com